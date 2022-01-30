Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday inaugurated the Good Shepherd Specialist Hospital digital x-ray machine donated to the hospital by Roban Stores Limited, in commemoration of the 65th birthday of the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Sir Rob Onyebuchi Anwatu.

Ugwuanyi, who inaugurated the digital x-ray machine alongside the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion) and Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel O. Chukwuma; the Archbishop’s wife, Joyce; Sir Anwatu; his wife, Nwanne; Chief Anayo Onwuegbu; Chief Eric Chime, among other dignitaries, also inspected the medical equipment and other modern health facilities at the hospital.

The Anglican Church seized the opportunity to thank Governor Ugwuanyi for constructing the internal road of Christ Church, Uwani, Enugu, which leads to the hospital and other interventions by his administration.

The Church equally commended Roban Stores Limited for providing the medical facility for the enhancement of healthcare services in the hospital and beyond.

Speaking after the inauguration, the CEO of Roban Stores Limited, Sir Anwatu, said that the gesture was in commemoration of his 65th birthday today, January 30, 2022, and also in appreciation to God for His goodness and mercies, stressing that God has been kind to the company in general and his family in particular.