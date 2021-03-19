Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State,yesterday, inaugurated the technology hub and youth innovation centres established by his administration to systematically prepare youths of the state to become competitive in national and global space, in line with the emerging digital economy.

Inaugurating the centres located within the precincts of the Three-Arms-Zone, Independence Layout, Enugu North LGA, Enugu, and another in Obollo Afor, in Udenu Local Government Area of the State, Ugwuanyi said the centres would offer services such as ICT training in software development, website design/hosting, linus/unix systems, graphic designs, internet of things (IoT), etc.

The governor added that they would also offer services in craftsmanship and fabrication, entrepreneurship development, innovation programmes, career enhancement initiatives, electronics/robotics, facilitation of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI), among others.

He pointed out that the decision to establish tech hubs in Enugu State was informed by large numbers of youths who graduate from numerous science and technical colleges and tertiary institutions in the state, most of which offer quality programmes in vocational training, skill acquisition, sciences, engineering, technology and management.

“Yearly, substantial numbers of youths graduate from these institutions, many of whom are willing to set up innovative business ventures to showcase their skills and talents but have been hindered by dearth of requisite resources and favourable operation environment. Enugu State is imbued with a favourable tech ecosystem fuelled by the substantial intellectual resource of these academic institutions.

“Our administration understood the need to intervene by providing these youths a well-resourced, affordable, and competitive environment via Tech Hubs and Youth Innovation centres to pursue their passion and deploy their skills.

“We are therefore deliberate in our effort to harness these intellectual and human resources to provide Tech Hubs where technology enthusiasts, innovators and entrepreneurs will engage to share ideas and develop products and services that will make the society better while creating jobs and wealth for our teeming youths.

“Today’s event is therefore a watershed in the concerted efforts of our administration to create new opportunities and expand existing ones for our youths and other citizens through start-ups acceleration and business incubation that will promote youth inclusion, job creation and wealth creation.”