Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has inaugurated a technical committee to evaluate projects being executed under the Rural Access and Mobility Project-2 (RAMP-2), across the rural communities of the state.

Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Aroh, who disclosed this, said the decision was in keeping with the governor’s commitment to the World Bank to ensure quality completion of RAMP-2, on or before October 30.

The overall objective of the assignment, he said, was for the committee, headed by the Chairman of Nigerian Society of Engineers, Enugu State branch, Festus Ozoemena, to assess and evaluate the quality of the civil works being done by the contractors appointed by Enugu RAMP-2.

Aroh gave the civil works to include; “the remedial works in lot 3 of phase one road (NeKe-Mbu-Ogbodo Abba-Obollo Etiti Road); the concrete asphalting of selected rural roads, grouped into two lots; rehabilitation/construction of second phase of rural roads in Enugu State (270.059km grouped in six lots); and the construction/rehabilitation of 21Nos. River Crossing contracts.”

Also, the specific objectives, he said, include “to examine scope of work assigned to the contractors by RAMP-2 and the extent of compliance with design and specifications; assess the adequacy or otherwise of the programme of work submitted by the contractors towards completing the assigned works before the RAMP-2 project closing date of October 30 and thus determine the extent of completion of the various contracts by the contractors; assess and evaluate the competencies of the various contractors with regard to their capabilities in carrying out the contracts awarded to them by RAMP-2, in terms of their mobilisation of machines, equipment and personnel needed to effectively complete the jobs on schedule.