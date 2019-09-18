Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has inaugurated Poly General Hospital, Asata, Enugu North Local Government and Udi General Hospital in Udi Local Government Area, reconstructed, upgraded and equipped by his administration.

The project is meant to provide qualitative secondary healthcare delivery for the urban and rural population of the state.

Inaugurating the Poly General Hospital, which was formerly known as Poly Clinic Asata, Ugwuanyi described the health facility as “indisputably the busiest General Hospital and second busiest healthcare facility in the state after the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu.”

The governor noted that the hospital’s status underscores its strategic importance and the state government’s decision to improve the facility’s clinical environment and rebuilding of its capacity “for qualitative secondary healthcare delivery to our teeming Enugu urban population who deserve the best of care.”

Ugwuanyi who disclosed that Poly General Hospital was one of the 7 General Hospitals providing qualitative secondary healthcare services to the people of the state, added that there are also 43 Cottage Hospitals and about 390 public Primary Healthcare facilities that provide related medical services.

He further disclosed that the state government recently paid the mandatory N100 million counterpart fund in fulfillment of its requirements for takeoff of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund that will enable all residents of the state to access healthcare services under the Universal Health Coverage.

According to him, “our recently rejigged Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency and the newly constituted Enugu State Agency for Universal Health Coverage are strategic steps in this direction.”

At the inauguration of the reconstructed and equipped Udi General Hospital, Gov. Ugwuanyi stated that it is the 4th busiest public secondary healthcare facility in the state and the only public secondary healthcare facility within the Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency of the state, stressing that it was the reason his administration repositioned it for more effective and efficient service delivery.

Gov. Ugwuanyi further disclosed that the ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, which offers undergraduate clinical and post-graduate Residency training for doctors in addition to delivery of specialist care to the people, has continued to receive the needed government support and investments.

In this regard, the governor revealed that his administration has recently granted approval to ESUT Teaching Hospital Parklane to absorb 125 interns of different relevant fields of study and 102 Resident Doctors in addition to continuous recruitment of Consultants in different medical fields, accreditation related investments and provision of medical equipment to sustain the hospital’s capacity to offer top-notch medical services.

While reassuring the people of the state government’s commitment to its campaign promises and the unrelenting bid to change the narratives in the state’s health system, Gov. Ugwuanyi pointed out that the recently completed cutting-edge Enugu Medical Diagnostic Centre will provide sophisticated medical diagnostic services to support best-in-class medical treatment, as soon as it is operationalized.

“Ndi Enugu, we have made these considered choices, which though are tough but desirable, knowing that they are the least you deserve and that the health of our people is the wealth of our people. It is our fervent expectation that our strategic efforts and investments in the state health sector will deliver the desired impact on the health of our people as they fully come on stream.

“We remain grateful for your prayers, support and solidarity. Our business in governance is to alleviate the sufferings of our people and this, we will pursue relentlessly relying on your prayers and the abiding Grace of our most merciful God,” Gov. Ugwuanyi said.

Earlier, the State Administrator, Hospital Management Board, Dr. Okechukwu Ossai, while expressing joy and gratitude to God, appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for the massive investments his administration is making in the state’s health sector.

Dr. Ossai added that the governor has embarked on several transformational ventures in the health sector, saying: “Today, I thank His Excellency and God Almighty that during my tenure as the hospital Administrator in Enugu State, these hospitals are transforming to full-fledged General Hospitals.”

He said that the investments made by the governor will benefit women, children and the yet unborn, and everybody, stressing that “those who are alive today will live to give testimonies to these investments.”

In his remark, the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for his steadfastness and sheer dexterity in advancing the cause of good governance in the state especially in the health sector.

Dr. Agujiobi, stated that the governor has “never relented in fine tuning the healthcare band in Enugu State”, maintaining that his administration has put in place 3 brand new Primary Healthcare Centres at Abakpa, Oji and Obollo Afor, which are billed to be inaugurated soon., among other achievements.

In their welcome addresses, the Chairmen of Enugu North and Udi Local Government Areas, Hon. Emma Onoh and Hon. Nestor Ochin also commended the governor for his untiring efforts to entrench peace and good governance in the state and reassured him of the people’s support and cooperation.