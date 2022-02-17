Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, inspected the ongoing construction of the Amenity Hospital complex located at General Hospital Ogrute, adjacent to the venue of the rally.

The facility is one of the numerous development projects of Ugwuanyi’s administration in line with its rural development agenda in the state.

He visited the project after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) local government elections campaign at Igbo-Eze North council headquarters, Ogrute, Enugu Ezike.

It is on record that Ugwuanyi’s administration has concentrated infrastructural projects in the rural communities, especially in the areas of health, infrastructure, education, grassroots sports development, among others, to uplift the living standard of rural dwellers, who the governor said have suffered enough.

The Amenity Hospital complex, a storey building, comprising 40 wards and specialised wards for patients with complications, is the first of its kind in Enugu State.