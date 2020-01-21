Sunday Ani

The newly appointed Transition Committee Chairman of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, Dr. Emeka Mamah, has described the Enugu State governor; Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as an instrument in God’s hands to enthrone peace and development in the state.

The new council boss, who described his appointment as a surprise package from Governor Ugwuanyi, said God is using him to bring about peace and rapid development in the state.

He made the statement at Ogrute, the local government headquarters, during the handover by the local government’s Head of Personnel Management (HPM), Hon Felix Agboja, who has been holding forth since the dissolution of the former council since December last year.

Dr. Mamah, who before the new assignment, was the state Commissioner for Rural Development, promised the crowd that gathered to witness the handover ceremony that the security of the local government and its environs would be his topmost priority.

He called on the people of the area to rally support for Governor Ugwuanyi and his administration so as to move Enugu State to the next level of rapid development.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the almighty God and His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for this surprise package. Indeed, the governor invited me and when I got to the Government House and saw stakeholders from my area, including a member of the House of Representatives, Simon Atigwe. I thought that perhaps, something untoward had happened. I became uncomfortable and remained so until the governor came in and announced that I was going to be the Transition Committee Chairman of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area.

“I never expected such a package. However, I was relieved that I didn’t commit any offence. I was overwhelmed by that singular honour of being picked by the governor to serve my people. I thank him and I will remain ever grateful to him for this rare priviledge,” he said.

In his remarks, Hon Atigwe thanked the governor for picking Dr. Mamah, whose appointment he described as a round peg in a round hole.

He also stated that with Mamah on the local government’s driver’s seat, the people of the area would be assured of progress, considering his managerial expertise.

He, however, condemned the indiscriminate use of social media to cause distraction and confusion in the area, saying that such negative tendencies portray the people in bad light.

Hon. Agboja, who handed over the affairs of the council to Mamah also thanked the council workers and the entire people of the area for their cooperation during his tenure, and urged them to extend same support and cooperation to the new chairman.

Those who graced the occasion were the former deputy speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief David Atigwe; former Secretary to the State Government, Chief Innocent Agbo, and the traditional ruler of Ogrute-Ulo, Igwe Ogbonna Ekere among others.