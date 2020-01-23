Sunday Ani

Newly appointed Transition Committee chairman of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu, Dr. Emeka Mamah, has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as an instrument used by God to enthrone peace and development in the state.

He made the statement at Ogrute, during the handover ceremony by the council’s Head of Personnel Management (HPM), Felix Agboja, who has been holding forth since the dissolution of the former council in December 2019.

Mamah described his appointment as a surprise from Governor Ugwuanyi, promised that security would be his topmost priority.

Mamah, before the new assignment, was the Commissioner for Rural Development.

He called on the people of the council to rally support for the governor and the administration to ensure the rapid development of the state.

“I never expected such a package. I was overwhelmed by that singular honour of being picked by the governor to serve my people. I thank him, and I will remain ever grateful to him for this rare privilege,” he said.

Agboja thanked the governor for picking Dr. Mamah, whose appointment he described as having a round peg in a round hole.