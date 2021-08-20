Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has announced that his administration would intervene on the Agu Eduma Aniyi bridge across the river linking Amagunze-Amechi Idodo-Oruku, in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state, which was recently ravaged by flood.

He gave the hint, at Amagunzeyesterday, when he flagged off the construction of 5.4-Kilometre Amagunze asphalt road, solely funded by an illustrious son of Ishienu Amagunze Community in Nkanu East LGA, Chief Evarest Nnaji, an outstanding entrepreneur, popularly known as “Odengene.”

In his welcome address at the event, Chairman of Nkanu East LGA, Abel Nwobodo, disclosed that Governor Ugwuanyi upon receiving reports about the wrecked bridge, immediately dispatched him and a team of engineers to the site to ascertain the true situation for necessary action.

Nwobodo pointed out that the governor had made several interventions in the council area such as the rehabilitation of the bad portion of Nkerefi road, the Amechi Idodo road, and the Amagunze LGA Secretariat road.

Other interventions, according to Nwobodo, were the 40-meter concrete bridge along Ugbawka-Nara road and the 40-meter concrete bridge along Nara-Nkerefi-Ebonyi State road.

The council boss thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for his administration’s peace and grassroots development initiatives, stressing that “it is because of your good works that Odengene (Everest Nnaji) agreed to do this road.”

Flagging off the road, Ugwuanyi said: “This wonderful project is deserving of our commendation and prayers for its successful completion”, adding that his administration was fully committed to identifying with such projects, from flag-off to inauguration.

The governor, who recalled that he inaugurated an asphalt concrete road that was financed by another illustrious son of the council area, a few years ago, enjoined “all well-to-do and public-spirited individuals to support the delivery of public goods to Ndi Enugu”.

“Chief Nnaji, I laud you for this uncommon feat and pray that the Almighty, most merciful and most loving God gives you the enablement to complete this project.

“I further pray that God’s abiding grace replenishes your finances many folds, in keeping with His promise in 2 Corinthians chapter 9 verse 10 and I quote: ‘Now may he who supplies seed to the sower, and bread for food, supply and multiply the seed you have sown and increase the fruits of your righteousness’.

In their separate remarks, Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Princess Peace Nnaji, and President General of Isienu Amagunze, Nkanu East LGA, Okey J.S. Nwatu, thanked Ugwuanyi for his presence at the event and various time-honoured interventions of his administration in the council area.