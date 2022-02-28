Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has invited the state leadership of Association of Tricycle Riders Transport Union, Tipper Union and the Nkanu East and Nkanu West Local Government Area branches of Motorcycle Transport Union to a security meeting tomorrow.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Information, Steve Oruruo, disclosed the meeting will hold at the Government House, Enugu.

“All invitees to this meeting are expected to be seated by 2:45pm tomorrow, at the Government House, Enugu,” Oruruo said in the statement.

