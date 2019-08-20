Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, joined Bishop Callistus Onaga of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu and other members of the clergy to bid the late Rev. Fr. Paul Offu farewell.

Rev. Fr. Offu, who was the Parish Priest of St. James the Greater Parish, Ugbawka, Nkanu East Local Government Area, was laid to rest at the Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu after a burial mass.

He was killed by hoodlums along Ihe-Agbudu road in Awgu Local Government Area on August 1, this year.

The governor had immediately after the unfortunate incident summoned an emergency meeting with all the heads of security agencies in the state.

The meeting which also had in attendance other relevant stakeholders, condemned the dastardly act and took decisive measures with the aim of apprehending the culprits and enhancing the security of the state. This later led to the arrest of two of the suspected killers of the priest.

Rising from the meeting, the governor, security agencies, religious leaders and other stakeholders pledged to fish out culprits and agreed on air surveillance of the affected areas.

Speaking at late Rev. Fr. Offu’s Burial Mass, Bishop Onaga, who prayed for the repose of his soul and the fortitude for members of his family to bear the irreparable loss, appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for the efforts his administration has made so far to enhance the security architecture of the state.