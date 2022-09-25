The people of Agbaja in Enugu State, comprising Udi and Ezeagu local government areas, have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for creating and sustaining a peaceful environment for democracy to thrive in the state.

The commendation was made by the former Minister of Power and Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of Agbaja Leaders of Thought, Venerable Prof. Chinedu Nebo, when he led a delegation of the Planning Committee of Agbaja Peoples Summit 2022 to the Government House, Enugu to inform Governor Ugwuanyi of their scheduled event and solicit his support and presence.

Speaking, Prof. Nebo told the governor: “You have sustained this peaceful ambience by your government’s deliberate policies and official interventions.

“This shows clearly in the harmonious relationship that exists between you and all manner of people irrespective of age, position, creed or political affiliation.

“Bringing it back home, we appreciate the perfect working relationship between Your Excellency (Ugwuanyi) and our daughter, the Deputy Governor of the State, Lolo Cecilia Ezeilo.

“It is also evident in the confidence you have so generously reposed in your former Chief of Staff, Dr. Festus Uzor, who is also our illustrious son.

The Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, also added his voice, saying: “On behalf of the entire Agbaja people, we thank you for those three in particular, and many other sons and daughters of Agbaja who have had the privilege to benefit from your administration and the warm relationship that has become your defining character.”

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi endorsed the initiative and pledged support of the state government towards its success.