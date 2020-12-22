Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has disclosed that the stepping down of 30MVA in Nsukka from the 132KV Makurdi Feeder, which his administration facilitated, to improve the quality of electricity supply in the area, is one of the state government’s greatest achievements.

The 30MVA Injection Sub-Station in Nsukka, was the programme of the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP), but received maximum support from governor Ugwuanyi’s administration which provided sundry assistance such as resolution of all legal issues concerning the project, bush clearing as well as dealing with other obstructions impeding the line’s passage, and construction of the outgoing feeders to supply power to end users.

Speaking during the inauguration of some rehabilitated access roads in Nsukka and Igbo-Eze South Local Government Areas, which were among the Constituency projects attracted by the member representing the council areas in the Federal House of Representatives, Dr. Pat Asadu, Ugwuanyi stressed that the stepping down of the power line was “one of the greatest achievements we made, including peace.”

Governor Ugwuanyi also flagged off the construction of Nru road, in Nsukka LGA, which is another Constituency Project of Asadu.

The governor, who recalled how the Nsukka axis of Enugu State had experienced low voltage power in the past, revealed that the next plan is to commence the second phase of the programme “to bring electricity back to Nsukka”.

The Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Cosmas Ugwueze, thanked governor Ugwuanyi for his administration’s massive development of Nsukka as well as those the governor empowered, adding that the gesture was responsible for the peace being enjoyed in the area.

The Council Chairman also thanked Asadu for attracting the Constituency projects to the area, stating that it was in line with the governor’s vision for the state.

In his speech, Asadu commended governor Ugwuanyi for his commitment to the progress of the people.