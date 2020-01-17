Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has applauded the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, for promoting and identifying with persons with disability, through sports.

Governor Ugwuanyi who lauded the leadership qualities of Mrs. Buhari during the fund raising dinner for the Abuja 2020 Para Powerlifting World Cup slated for Abuja, described the president’s wife as “a pacesetter.”

The governor expressed gratitude to the presidents wife, who is the Grand Patron of the Abuja 2020 Para Powerlifting World Cup, for nominating Enugu State to participate in the fund raising dinner.

Reiterating his administration’s commitment to the wellbeing of the people, including those physically challenged, Governor Ugwuanyi said the state was committed to protecting the rights of people with special needs as well as optimising the opportunities for them to be productively engaged and to live a fulfilling life.

The governor said Enugu was proud of the powerlifting legend, Lucy Ejike, and would continue to encourage her as a daughter nod worthy Ambassador given her role as a source of great inspiration to persons with physical impairments.

“Enugu state government granted automatic employment to 50 graduates with special needs in the year 2017 amongst other deliberate measures that ensure adequate integration of persons with special needs in our state,” the governor said.

He declared his administration’s support for the sporting event in Abuja and urged people to donate generously towards it and ensure victory for Team Nigeria.

Mrs. Aisha Buhari, represented by wife of former governor of Nasarawa State, Mrs. Mairo Al Makura, thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for hosting the fund raising.

She said the donations would go a long way in ensuring the successful hosting of the sporting event.

“The First Lady is so passionate about the less privileged in the society. Her total commitment to this course was shown when she hosted the team at the Presidential Villa.”

Senator Dino Melaye, in his goodwill message, commended Governor Ugwuanyi for his good governance initiatives and commitment to the wellbeing of the people of the state.