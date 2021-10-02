From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has lauded the level of professionalism displayed by members of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) and the continuous development programmes of the body.

This is as ANAN stated its commitment to equipping members with new knowledge to fit into the emerging world of technology.

Speaking at the 4th session of 2021 Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) programme of the Association in Enugu, Gov. Ugwuanyi, represented by his Technical Assistant on Financial Matters, said: “We repose a lot of confidence in ANAN members. They have not disappointed us as a state because in all the areas your members are working in Enugu, they are proving themselves trustworthy.

“Continue to upgrade the training of your members. Enugu remains one of the greatest beneficiaries of your continuing professional development programmes.”

National President of ANAN, Prof. Benjamin Osisioma said time has come for digital accounting that will fit into the fourth industrial revolution; so, the association would continuously retool, rebrand and re-equip, to remain relevant.

He said “the accelerated impact of emerging technologies makes it exigent for professional accountants to continually up their skills by getting equipped with innovative digital knowledge and skillsets in being relevant with global dynamisms.

“If we don’t change our methods and our stands, we’ll become irrelevant. If we are just counting money, they are manufacturing equipment that will do it better than us. If we’re just balancing books, they now have software that will do it better and faster.”

In his welcome address, Chairman of Enugu State branch, Prof. Uche Ugwuanyi said the theme of the session clearly defined the future of accounting in post COVID economy.

“It has become imperative to re-engineer this noble profession to improve operational performance and reduce cost by identifying and eliminating non value added tasks,” Prof. Ugwuanyi said.

