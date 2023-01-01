From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has applauded troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces for their commitment, dedication and discipline in the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminalities in the country.

The governor who spoke at the Year 2022 Base Socio-Cultural Activities (BASA) at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Emene Parade Ground on Friday evening, noted that the contributions of the military to the sustenance of peace in Enugu State, the South East and Nigeria at large.

This is just as the Air Officer Commanding, Ground Training Command, Nigeria Air Force, Enugu Base, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, charged commanders, officers, airmen/airwomen in Enugu to discharge their duties professionally and remain apolitical as the country’s general elections draw nearer.

He said: “We must all continue to be professional in the discharge of our duties, whilst remaining apolitical and totally dedicated to the safety, security and well-being of all Nigerians.”

Ugwuanyi who was represented on the event by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Ortuanya, stressed that the various cultural activities witnessed at the event were a testament to Nigeria’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

He said: “It is important to emphasise that as we celebrate Nigeria’s culture in this relaxed ambience, let us not forget the inestimable contribution of our Armed Forces in upholding the territorial integrity of this great nation. Today our troops are involved in several internal security operations around the country. I must commend them for their commitment, dedication and discipline that have been their hallmark in the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminalities in Nigeria.

“I will like to use this occasion to appreciate them for their sacrifices to our fatherland and their contributions to the sustenance of peace in Enugu State, the South East and Nigeria at large. They have displayed an uncommon loyalty, resilience, bravery and patriotism in ensuring peace in the country. Their gallantry will continue to be our source of inspiration, as they strive daily, even amidst discomfort, to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

Ugwuanyi reaffirmed that the state government would continue to support the military and other security agencies in the discharge of their duties.