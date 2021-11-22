The Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration, has repositioned the Ministry of Chieftaincy Matters to play a leading role in enhancing rural participation in governance, peaceful co-existence and access to information concerning various communities in the state with regards to their constitutions and chieftaincy titles.

Consequently, Ugwuanyi, at the weekend, inaugurated a website of gazetted chieftaincy constitutions of communities in the state. The address of the website is www.mocm.en.gov.ng .

Inaugurating the website, Ugwuanyi represented by his deputy, Cecilia Ezeilo, said the vision of the present administration in establishing the platform was to afford the people, including those in the diaspora the opportunity to access all information concerning various communities.

The governor said the innovation will promote transparency and accountability as well as assist in reducing, to the barest minimum, all disputes and tussles that characterise election of traditional rulers in some communities of the state.

He said the project is a cloud-based collection of gazetted chieftaincy constitutions which makes it possible for gazetted chieftaincy constitutions and other important documents of autonomous communities in Enugu State to be available in the internet and be accessed by the public such as the government, researchers, citizens, investors, non-governmental organisations and multinational institutions.

“This project will, no doubt, give the communities a verified and authentic online presence; promote transparency in community leadership; provide guidance in allocation of resources; serve as a tool for peaceful resolutions in the communities and promote human rights community development and community tradition.

“It will also allow internet research engines such as google and yahoo, to easily index these constitutions, thereby making them easily accessible on the internet,” he said.

