Enugu State governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday laid the foundation of Samuel Maduka University, Agu-Ekwegbe in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of the state. Dr. Samuel Maduka Onyishi, the proprietor of Peace Mass Transit Company Limited, which is based in Enugu, is the founder of the university.

In his remarks at the event, Gov. Ugwuanyi expressed delight at the driving spirit of Dr. Onyishi in envisioning a university that is entrepreneurial in content, describing it as another milestone achievement.

The governor, who congratulated the founder of the university for his courage and vision in establishing the institution, reiterated the premium his administration placed on education as one of its cardinal policies.

“For almost five years, education has taken the second position, only after Works and Infrastructure, in the state capital budget portfolio,” the governor said.

Ugwuanyi added that his administration had provided conducive environment for teaching and learning in both primary and secondary schools across the state and also ensured that the state’s tertiary institutions are functional and stable.

The governor, therefore, expressed optimism that the university when completed, would create employment, especially for the youth as well as provide the much-needed manpower for the industrial and technological growth of the country.

“As we are aware, one of the greatest challenges of this country is youth unemployment. An entrepreneurial university will address the issue of youth unemployment by making graduates not only to be self-employed, but also employers of labour themselves.

“I, therefore, salute the courage and vision of this consummate entrepreneur, Dr. Samuel Maduka Onyishi, in proposing this entrepreneurial university. This is where Nigeria should be in a technology-driven 21st Century,” he said.

Earlier in his address, Onyishi who thanked God for his goodness, appreciated the entire members of his family for their support, prayers and motivation.