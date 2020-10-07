Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, performed the ground breaking ceremony for the auxiliary office complex of the state House of Assembly.

At the event witnessed by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi and 23 lawmakers, Ugwuanyi said the office complex would cover 3,500 square metres of land in the Enugu State Parliament Building located within the Three Arms Zone of the Independence Layout, Enugu.

He explained that the structure would comprise of two floors, a total of 29 offices for members and support staff, two functional court yards and an interactive speaker’s chamber housing a befitting conference room and other ancillary facilities.

He said investment in the building was done to ensure that the state parliament was well equipped and lawmakers motivated for efficient delivery of services.

Speaker Ubosi, on behalf of the members and staff of the House, thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for his administration’s laudable vision in transforming the infrastructural deficits in the legislative complex, such as re-roofing of the building, furnishing of the chamber, including the installation of digital microphones, landscaping, remodelling of the entrance gate and rehabilitation of the access road, among others.