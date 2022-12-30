People of greater Ugwuaji community in Enugu South Local Government Area of the state, yesterday, gathered in their numbers to celebrate Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for breaking the jinx by creating an enabling environment that led to the community to produce a democratically elected chairman of the council for the first in the annals of the state.

The Ugwuaji people, led by Enugu South LGA Chairman, Chimezie Robinson Nkwuo, mobilised their various masquerades, religious and traditional leaders to venue of the event at Community Primary School, Eke-Ugwuaji Awkunanaw, to thank Governor Ugwuanyi for the noble thing he did for them, stressing that they will forever remain grateful to the governor.

They expressed joy that Governor Ugwuanyi has liberated them, describing him as a leader endowed with good conscience and filled with milk of human kindness.

The people said they gathered at the event, tagged: “Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s Day,” to show their gratitude to the governor for the display of uncommon courage in leadership.

They prayed for Governor Ugwuanyi for God to preserve and protect him and grant him his heart desires, including his bid to represent Enugu North senatorial district in the National Assembly in 2023, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Ugwuaji people also declared their unanimous support for Governor Ugwuanyi’s preferred successor in 2023 who is the PDP governorship candidate, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, his running mate, Ifeanyi Ossai, and other candidates of the PDP in the state, assuring the governor of their block votes for the PDP at the polls.

Speaking on behalf the greater Ugwuaji Awkunanaw community, Okechukwu Ede, told Governor Ugwuanyi that “the manifestation of your resolve to end the politics of suppression, subjugation, denials and exclusion which have been prevalent in our polity is commendable and will go down in annals of the state.”