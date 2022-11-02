From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Managing Director, Peace Mass Transit (PMT), Chief Samuel Onyishi, and former Vice-Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Bartho Okolo, shone like the Northern star, as St. Teresa’s College, Nsukka, Old Boys Association (STOBA), had their annual convention, recently.



The event which held at the school premises in Nsukka provided opportunity for the old students to unwind and celebrate outstanding successes of some of their pals who had distinguished themselves in different walks of life.



It started with a cocktail party on October 7 which was followed by a highly entertaining novelty match between staff of the school and the old boys the following day.



The ex-boys also commissioned a well-equipped modern classroom block which they donated to the school.



The grand finale of the event was the award night where 23 individuals including Governor Ugwuanyi, Okolo and Onyishi were honoured. Ten persons were, however, honoured posthumously.



Represented by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, the governor received the award of worthy ambassador of the school and Onyishi got a meritorious service award for adding sustainable value to humanity while Okolo was given award of excellence in administration.



Immediate past President of STOBA, Chief J.B.C Okonkwo recalled that the school, having been in existence for 70 years, has produced notable individuals who have positively impacted society at all levels.

He extolled the virtues of the Governor Ugwuanyi who he said has done very well in both infrastructural and human capital development across the 17 local government areas of the state: “It is historic, unique, memorable, and epoch-making in the sense that this is the first time an Executive Governor is attending our National Convention and more importantly a great and illustrious STOBAN, His Excellency Rt. Hon Dr Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Executive Governor Enugu State.



“It is also unique, historic, memorable in the sense that St. Teresa’s College is 70 years old this year having been founded as a college/secondary school in 1952 and some of the pioneer students, Ichie (Onyishi), P. C. Okolo, Engr. Nnoli and His Royal Majesty, Dr Gibson Nwosu, Obi of Awka, Eze Uzu II and who all graduated in 1956, are here with us to the glory of God.”

Okonkwo applauded the numerous interventions of the governor including payment of WAEC and NECO fees for the students of the school, pleaded with him to do more by constructing a solid perimeter fence to give maximum security to thousands of students from different parts of the country in the boarding school.

Traditional rulers, present and past principals of the school and students attended the event. The programme also produced a new set of executives to pilot the affairs of the association.



Prof. Johnny Eluka emerged as the National President; Dr. Ike Agbo as National Secretary, Chief Tony Ugwu emerged 1st National Vice President while Tony Offor became the 2nd Vice National President.



Other executive members are: Okey Akachukwu-Ude, National Treasurer; Okoro Silas – National Financial. Secretary; Ezema Nnaemeka, National Social Secretary, Ezugwu Evaristus, Assistant National Social Secretary; Ugochukwu Onyechi, Assistant National Secretary; Ikechukwu Humphrey Ezema, National Publicity Secretary; and Akah Emmanuel, Assistant National Publicity Secretary.