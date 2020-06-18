Christopher Oji

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has been described as the legend of Democracy Day in Nigeria.

Senior Special Assistant to the governor, Walter Ozioko, at the weekend, said Governor Ugwuanyi’s achievement was an indication that he is a legend of democracy.

“It is fascinating and most thrilling that while other leaders in Nigeria see democracy day as a day for enjoying different delicacies and partying in different government lodges, Governor Ugwuanyi defined the day as a day of celebrating the gains of democracy by moving round the state even till odd hours, inspecting and commissioning projects for the betterment of Enugu people.

“What Governor Ugwuanyi demonstrated is exemplary and should be emulated by other leaders in Nigeria. The governor is a super leader who has shown by his good works in Enugu State that governance is not about being in power but about the governed getting the dividends of leadership.

“For five years running, Enugu State has witnessed unparalleled infrastructure development like the provisions of good road networks in all the nooks and crannies of the state, educational facilities among others. While many states have forgotten other projects and concentrated on COVID-19, Ugwuanyi feels that life must go on by providing other social amenities.”

He said the governor has promised to build ultra modern hospital in all local governments in the state.

“He is, indeed, elevating democracy to the next level in Africa. He remains a sound democrat and should be applauded for demonstrating that the people of Enugu State matter to him so much,” he said.