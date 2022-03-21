Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in commemoration of his 58th birthday, yesterday, paid unscheduled visits to the Nigerian Red Cross, Enugu branch, the Mother of Christ Hospital, Enugu, Cheshire Home, Uwani, Enugu and the Home for the Elderly, Awkunanaw, Enugu, to identify with the residents.

During the visits, which were in keeping with his age-long tradition of celebrating his birthday, he gave gift items and supports for the up keep of the residents, in appreciation and thanksgiving for God’s mercies and kindness.

At the Nigerian Red Cross, Enugu, he was received by the Assistant Matron, Mrs. Rita Okonkwo, who took him round the facility to identify and celebrate his birthday with the orphans. The governor also inspected the facilities at the centre for necessary intervention. At the Mother of Christ Hospital, Ogui, Enugu, the governor who was received by the Reverend Sisters and excited patients, equally identified with them, donated gift items and made funds available to the management of the hospital.

Governor Ugwuanyi thereafter proceeded to the Cheshire Home, Uwani, Enugu, where he equally identified and celebrated his birthday with visibly joyful physically challenged persons, who sang birthday songs for him, wishing him long life, peace and prosperity. From the Cheshire Home, Gov. Ugwuanyi concluded the visits at the Home for the Elderly managed by the Little Sisters of the Poor, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, located at Ufuma Street, Awkunanaw, Enugu, where he received birthday presents form the elderly and joined them in the celebration of his birthday.