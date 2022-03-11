Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Thursday, held a closed-door security meeting with the leaders of Northern Community in the state, the Police Area Commander, Oji River and the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in charge of Oji River, Ezeagu and Udi LGAs, including the Department of State Services (DSS) Security Chiefs in the three LGAs and the State Coordinator of Forest Guards.

The meeting was successful as all parties agreed to work together to make Enugu State safer.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .