In line with its tradition of honouring those who have done well in different fields of human endeavours, The Sun Publishing Limited has announced winners of the various categories of The Sun Awards for 2022.

According to a press statement signed by Onuoha Ukeh, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Group Chief Operating Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Malam Mele Kyari, emerged as the Man of the Year.

Governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa) and Douye Diri (Bayelsa) were named as winners of the Governor of the Year Award, with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, clinching the Courage in Leadership Award.

Political Icon Award goes to Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, while First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr. Zainab Bagudu, is the First Lady of the Year.

Dr. John-Kennedy Opara, Chairman, CSS Integrated Farms and Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, Chairman, Stanel Group, are winners of the Investor of the Year Award, while iconic actress, Mercy Johnson, is Nollywood Personality of the Year. Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, Chairman of Shanghai Engineering Works Limited and Lady Ada Chukwudozie of Dozzy Group Limited won the Industrialist of the Year, while Barr (Mrs.) Ngozi Ekeoma, Managing Director of NEPAL Energies Limited and Chief Bensheck Igwe, Chairman, Autosheck Oil Limited, are winners of Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

For the Public Service Award, Dr. George Moghalu, Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority; Prof Mohammed Haruna, Executive Vice Chairman, National Agency for Science Engineering Infrastructure and Dr. Richard Okoye, Chief Medical Director, Save-A-Life Mission Hospital, Port Harcourt, are winners, while Mr. Olukayode Pitan, Managing Director, Bank of Industry, is winner of Banker of the Year.

The Humanitarian Service Icon Award goes to General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere and Chief James Chijioke Ume, Chairman, Unubiko Foundation, with Chief Kelvin Jumbo Onumah emerging as winner of Hospitality Personality Award.

The Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion; former governor of Jigawa State, Allhaji Sule Lamido; former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife and ex-Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu.

The statement said winners of The Sun Awards 2022 emerged after the usual painstaking selection process by the Board of Editors, with merit as the cardinal principle.

The Sun said winners of the 2022 edition of the awards are tagged “the Pride of the Nation” because “through their accomplishments, in the face of socio-economic and political challenges in Nigeria, they have made the country proud.”

The newspaper said that by their achievements, this year’s award winners have given the citizenry hope that “the country has the potential to be great.”

•Reasons For Emergence Of Winners Will Be Unveiled On January 9, 2023