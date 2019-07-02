Magnus Eze, Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and the traditional institution in Agbada-Nenwe in Aninri Local Government of the state have debunked an online trending video where herdsmen were allegedly chased away from Agbada-Nenwe, describing it as untrue.

The Chairman of Aninri Local Government, Chief Ezekiel Chukwu also said ever since the video broke out, he has searched and could not trace such incident to his council area.

Ugwuanyi, who was on a fact-finding visit to the community, yesterday, said: “We are in Agbada-Nenwe with the Commissioner of Police, the Director of Department of State Services, the Garrison Commander 82 Division of the Nigeria Army and other relevant stakeholders on a fact-finding mission in connection with a video trending on the social media over the purported excursion of some herders and their cattle out of the community. We are also in Agbada-Nenwe to ascertain other issues that require attention.

“We heard the traditional ruler and others denying the occurrence of such incident in the community, thereby confirming the earlier statement by the police on the matter. Consequently, we found out that the said video is not true and we therefore appeal to those peddling the false rumour about Enugu State to know that Enugu is a peaceful state.”

The traditional ruler, Igwe Francis Imo, said what took place in his domain was a spontaneous incident, which will never severe the long standing relationship between his community and the Fulani community in Agbada-Nenwe.

Assuring that nobody was driving the Fulani community out of Agbada-Nenwe, Imoh said: “What you saw was a spontaneous reaction; it was not that Fulani men were driven out of Agbada-Nenwe. The Fulani men have lived with us in peace for a long time; we are not threatening the existence of this nation as a one state.”

The council boss urged indigenes of the area to go about their normal businesses without any fear, assuring that they would maintain peace and security of lives and property.

Recounting his experience, Chukwu said: “On June 29, when rumour was going round, I rushed in with security agencies in Aninri Local Government. We went round everywhere but we couldn’t see such, then we stood our ground to ensure there was no violence or harm to anybody. Since that day till date, we have not seen such incident.

Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) South East zone, Alhaji Gidado Sadiq blamed those whom he said were bent on disrupting the current cordial relationship between their members and local communities in the region for the said video clip.