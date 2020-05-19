Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has expressed sadness at the demise of an elder statesman, a seasoned politician and three-term senator, Fidelis Okoro, who died in Abuja on Sunday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Chuks Ugwoke, the governor who noted that Enugu State and, indeed, the nation have lost a renowned patriot. He described Okoro as a “distinguished son of Enugu State, a father-figure and an astute parliamentarian who contributed immensely in the development of the country’s democracy at the highest level of Nigeria’s legislative chamber.”

Ugwuanyi said Okoro, until his death, remained committed to the ideals of building a united and prosperous nation.

He lamented that his death “came at a time when the country needed his wise and informed counsel to forge ahead.”