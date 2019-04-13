Represented by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, the governor reassured that “very soon all our students will become ICT-compliant and master the use of computer”, stressing that “this competition has indicated that Enugu State is now championing the use of computers for its students at the secondary school level”.

He maintained that computers currently play a major role in all areas of human endeavour, adding that students can become experts in their formative years to assist the state and the nation in the area of digitization. Gov. Ugwuanyi pointed out that the present adoption of the use of computer for examinations by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) was one of the reasons the state government has placed premium on students’ ICT compliance in the state. Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of PPSMB, Nestor Ezeme, commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his unflinching commitment towards the students’ use of computers for learning, disclosing that the present administration procured computer sets for the two hundred and forty six secondary schools in the state.