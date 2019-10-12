Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday inaugurated the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), headed by his former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Dr. Josef Umunnakwe Onoh as the Executive Chairman.

The Authority, according to Gov. Ugwuanyi, was established following the amendment of the Enugu State of Nigeria, 2009 Law No.5, for the enforcement of compliance with appropriate standards in the development of the Enugu capital territory and matters connected therewith to align it with the desired governance structure.

Inaugurating the 14-man enforcement authority, the governor stated it was constituted in line with a deliberate choice of the state government to enhance the glory of Enugu as the former capital of Eastern Nigeria, East Central State, old Anambra and Enugu State as well as the present Enugu State.

The governor noted that Enugu deserves an enhanced serene ambience to be able to offer the full compliments of urban triangle; a place to live, work and play.

He, therefore, charged the newly-inaugurated body “to immediately commence the enforcement of full development control in Enugu Capital Territory in keeping with Enugu Urban master-plan, relevant extant laws and the need for biodiversity conservation and ecosystem balance”.

The governor pointed out that the serenity of Enugu city is one of the state’s greatest assets that must be jealously guarded, directing that “you must therefore halt and begin to reverse the contraptions of building approvals pervading Enugu Capital Territory”.