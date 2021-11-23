From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, visited some bastardised state government parks and vowed to restore them to their original purpose comparable to the newly established Enugu Unity Park, adjacent to the popular Michael Okpara Square, Independence Layout, Enugu.

The recreation centres visited by Ugwuanyi, in company with the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ugonna Ibe, and a major stakeholder in the state, Gary Eneh, were the newly remodelled Eze and Onwudiwe parks located at Uwani, Enugu, the Ejindu Park, Coal Camp Enugu and the Ude Ubaka Park, along Agbani Road, Enugu, which has been illegally converted to churches, residential areas and automobile workshops.

Governor Ugwuanyi made funds available for immediate clearing of grasses and removal of other obstructions at Eze, Onwudiwe and Ejindu parks, disclosing the state government will follow due process to restore Ude Ubaka Park to its original purpose.

The governor’s mission is to ensure the government facilities are put into effective use in line with their original purpose in the overall interest of residents of the state.

He, therefore, assured jubilant residents living within the areas that the facilities will soon be put into effective use.

