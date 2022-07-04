Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu has inaugurated a new state Customary Court of Appeal Headquarters complex in Enugu, constructed by his administration as part of its infrastructure transformation agenda in the state judiciary.

Named after a foremost jurist from Enugu State and Justice of the Supreme Court, Chima Centus Nweze as “Honourable Justice Chima Centus Nweze Complex, Customary Court of Appeal Headquarters, Enugu State Judiciary,” the edifice, located within the Three Arms Zone of the Independence Layout, Enugu, is the first headquarters complex of the Customary Court of Appeal in the state.

Ugwuanyi said the complex was constructed to provide adequate accommodation and an ambience befitting of the headquarters of a state Customary Court of Appeal.

The governor noted that the complex was also constructed for efficient administration and speedy dispensation of justice for the benefit of the people of the state.

He said the structure has two standard courtrooms (one on each floor); president’s chamber; offices for six other judges and their support staff; office for chief registrar; office for deputy chief registrar; offices for various directors: administration, finance, research, etc; offices for ancillary staff; library and restaurant/kitchen, among other facilities.

Stressing that his administration is committed to bequeathing to the state, a judiciary that is nationally competitive and capable of administering justice in a timely, efficient and accessible manner, Ugwuanyi said: “Our modest accomplishments in the state judiciary infrastructure transformation are testament to this.”

The governor, therefore, listed that his administration, to date, has completed the extensive renovation and remodelling with capacity expansion of the state judiciary headquarters complex, Independence Layout, Enugu; one new High Court; 12 new open registries; 34 new model customary courts (two in each local government area); remodeling/construction of model Court of Appeal, GRA, Enugu; and the new permanent site of the Customary Court of Appeal headquarters, Enugu State.

He said construction of the high courts of justice, Orba and Nike, respectively, are also underway.

Ugwuanyi expressed optimism that the new Customary Court of Appeal headquarters will enhance the capacity of the superior court of record to exercise its appellate and supervisory jurisdiction over the 153 customary courts in the state.

“We have also continued to support the capacity improvement of our judicial officers through annual capacity building trainings and attendance of conferences/workshops to update their knowledge and skills. All these are intended to improve the infrastructure and human capital of our judiciary and elevate it to higher level of competence and efficiency.”

Naming the complex after Nweze, Ugwuanyi said: “I have approved the naming of this new complex after an illustrious son of the state, an eminent jurist, profound scholar, our jewel of inestimable value, the revered Justice Nweze.

“This edifice shall, henceforth, be known as Honourable Justice Chima Centus Nweze Complex, Customary Court of Appeal Headquarters, Enugu State Judiciary.”

The governor acknowledged the contributions of the state judiciary in promoting the tenets of democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms, pointing out that “this underlines the peace we enjoy and the progress we have made in the state.”

President, Customary Court of Appeal, George Nnamani, thanked Ugwuanyi for making yet another history in the state judiciary.

Nweze said he was grateful for the recognition and thanked Ugwuanyi for the special honour done him.

Nweze commended Ugwuanyi administration’s remarkable contributions towards the transformation of the state judiciary and beseeched God to continue to prosper all the works of his hands.