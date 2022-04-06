From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has appointed Prof. Aloysius-Michaels Okolie as the new Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).

Okolie’s appointment which took effect from Monday, April 4, 2022 was announced through a statement signed by the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya.

Okolie who hails from Awgu town in Agwu Local Government is a professor of Political Science and International Relations of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Until his appointment, he was Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences and Chairman, UNN Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The new ESUT boss is a Knight of the Order of St. Mulumba and is married with children.