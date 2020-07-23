Magnus Eze, Enugu

Special Adviser to Enugu State Governor, Erochukwu Ugwueze, has said Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi needed all the support at the moment to drive infrastructure developments ongoing in various parts of the state.

He warned that destructive criticism of the governor may derail the visionary, goal-driven and community-oriented efforts of the administration.

Ugwueze, who made the remarks at a press briefing marking his 50th birthday in Enugu, yesterday, said love, peace, and unity, irrespective of political and ideological differences were necessary ingredients for development.

He said in spite of all provocative utterances by mischief-makers, the governor has maintained equanimity; a political trait he asserted was in short supply among politicians.

He said: ‘’Let us all join hands with him to build Enugu State; in Ugwuanyi, Enugu found peace.

“Since the inception of this administration, Governor Ugwuanyi has constructed/rehabilitated over 600 kilometres of road across the state, mostly in the rural areas.

“Some of the signature road projects include the remodelled ancient, historic and undulating 11km Milliken Hill-Ngwo-9th Mile road – a tourist attraction and state’s natural roller coaster; the state-of-the-art 12km Opi-Nsukka dual carriageway with a spur to the UNN gate…”