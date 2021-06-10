Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in collaboration with the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), yesterday, donated some welding machines to welders and blacksmiths at Coal Camp Enugu, to assist them boost their business.

The welding machines were handed over to Governor Ugwuanyi by NIMASA, and the governor directed the equipment be donated to artisans in Coal Camp, Enugu, to assist them advance their business.

Presenting the machines, Ugwuanyi represented by his deputy, Cecilia Ezeilo, disclosed that the choice of the beneficiaries was informed by the governor’s spirit of compassion, magnanimity and commitment to the wellbeing of the people, especially the ordinary persons.

Ezeilo said Ugwuanyi did not only direct the machines be given out, he also ensured the working equipment got to the actual people that use them in their day to day activities.

She enjoined the beneficiaries to make proper use of the machines, urging those who did not benefit from the process of the selection (balloting) to exercise patience and accept it in good faith since exercise was transparent.