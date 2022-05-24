From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for Enugu North Senatorial District seat.

Also the Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District and former Governor of the state, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani has picked a return ticket of the PDP for the District’s senatorial election.

Announcing the results of the senatorial primary election which took place at the Nsukka Stadium in Nsukka Local Government, the returning officer, Yandev Ammabai, said that Ugwuanyi polled 299 votes to defeat his closest rival, Eze Godwin who scored 16 votes while Godsmack Ugwu and Okanye Celestine recorded zero votes respectively.

On his part, Nnamani, according to the result announced by the chairman of the PDP Election Committee, Mr. Chinedu Onuh, polled all the 243 votes of delegates who took part in the election.