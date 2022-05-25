From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has picked the PDP ticket to contest Enugu North Senatorial zone election.

At the Nsukka Township Stadium in Nsukka Local Government Area, the returning officer, Yandev Ammabai, announced that Ugwuanyi polled 299 votes to defeat his closest rival, Eze Godwin who scored 16 votes while Godsmack Ugwu and Okanye Celestine recorded zero votes.

Also, former Enugu State governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, won the senatorial primary for Enugu East.

Nnamani, who represents the district in the Senate, defeated four others including the former Chief of Staff in Enugu State, Ifeoma Nwobodo to clinch the ticket.

He polled all the 243 votes cast by the delegates at the primary held at Agbani,after it was shifted from Monday due to the sit-at-home in the South East.