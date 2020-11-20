Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, former governor of old Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, Senator Chukwuka Utazi representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Senator Ayogu Eze, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, the Papal Nuncio to Nigeria, Archbishop Antonio Guido Filipazzi, 38 Catholic Bishops across the country and some Anglican Bishops, were among the dignitaries that witnessed the dedication of St Theresa’s Cathedral Nsukka, on Thursday.

Speaking during the epoch-making event, Gov. Ugwuanyi who conveyed the felicitations of the government and people of Enugu State, to Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, Prof. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah and the Diocesan faithful, expressed gratitude to God for making the dedication of the Cathedral possible.

The governor stated that it was a great privilege for him to be part of this history and disclosed that the towering architectural masterwork was “the product of divine inspiration and three decades of toil of our Catholic Diocesan faithful”.

He expressed delight that “today, it (Cathedral) stands elegantly completed under the leadership of our revered Bishop, His Lordship, Most Rev. Professor Godrey Igwebuike Onah.”

While commending Bishop Onah’s diligence and tenacity, Gov. Ugwuanyi also appreciated the great role of the retired Bishop of the Diocese, Most Rev. Francis Emmanuel Okobo, “in the visioning and implementation of the project”.

The governor prayed God “to abundantly bless all those who sacrificed their resources, time and labour for the realization of this dream.”

Acknowledging, thankfully, that the peace and unity in Enugu State were largely because of the prayers and wise counsel of the religious faithful, Gov. Ugwuanyi implored them to continue to avail the state “these twin supports of inestimable value.”