Three eminent leaders in the South East have said investment in education remains the only way to build the future and develop the country.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, former governor Peter Obi and the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, underscored the importance of education to the future of Nigeria at the launch of a non-governmental, non-political organisation, the Ichakporoko Foundation instituted in honour of the late politician, Chief Michael Odo Abonyi of Obollo Etiti in Udenu local Government Area of Enugu State.

The trio who addressed hundreds of students drawn from some secondary schools in the area said any country that has no correct plan for its children has already determined how its future will look like.

Obi, who was the keynote speaker said nation’s that invest in education clearly puts its future at the right place and mentioned the benefits that have accrued to countries like Ghana, Kenya and South Africa in the continent that are investing well in education.

Obi told the school children to embrace digital and develop themselves to meaningfully impact their environment.

He cautioned idolising material wealth saying nobody is worshipped and adored in the world for being rich in money and material but for having something in their head.

Chairman of the occasion and President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chief Nnia Nwodo admonished the children to be ambitious because a child who has no ambition is as good as dead.

Governor Ugwuanyi who is also a trustee of the Foundation paid glowing tribute to the late politician and leader for his contributions to development and for being an example of who a good politician should be.

He promised that the foundation will strive through charity to impact on the people noting that most programs of his administration is geared towards youth development and empowerment.

The highlights of the ceremony was the endowment of a trophy by the foundation for essay competition for secondary school students in the local government area.