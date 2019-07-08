Magnus Eze, Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, former Anambra governor and vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Peter Obi and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, were among dignitaries that graced the 85th birthday celebrations of Dame Beatrice Ekwueme, widow of Nigeria’s second republic vice president, Dr. Alex Ekwueme in Enugu, yesterday.

Others were former governor of Old Anambra; Senator Jim Nwobodo, former governor of Old Enugu State; Dr. Ezekwesili Nwodo, former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Emeka Wogu; Senator Ben Obi; Senator Victor Umeh; Senator Sam Egwu; Prof. Kingsley Moghalu and Prof. Laz Ekwueme, brother of the late Ekwueme and traditional ruler of Oko community in Anmabra State.

In a homily at the thanksgiving service held at the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd, Enugu, Archbishop of Anglican Arch-Diocese of Enugu, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, urged Christians to always show gratitude to God for health and life.

Speaking on the topic: “Showing Gratitude to God,” which was taken from the book of Psalm 103, the cleric noted that on daily basis, man receives numerous benefits and deeds of love and fatherly care from God, which most times we do not merit.

He, therefore, urged Christians to always live righteous and shun sin, which makes God’s grace to be far from man.

“Nigerians must awake to righteousness; we must awake to uprightness, while showing our sincere gratitude to God,” he charged.

Chukwuma also called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the state governors to work hard to promote and sustain security in the country.

He described the celebrant as one, who has has lived a life of patience, tolerance and love towards all around her and has been exemplary mother figure to all.

On his part, Ugwuanyi thanked God for the life and health of Mama

Beatrice Ekwueme, adding; “Your life and conduct to people around you have been that of positive testimonies and memories. We are indeed proud to associate and learn from you.”