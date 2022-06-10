The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has offered bursary to 165 Enugu students in different campuses of the Nigeria Law School across the country.

They were identified and listed by Enugu law students themselves when they interacted with Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, recently.

Confirming the disbursement, Executive Secretary, Enugu State Scholarship Board, Uche Levis Abonyi, stated that each of the beneficiaries has received N100,000 from the state government, through his office.

Abonyi disclosed that Governor Ugwuanyi started paying the bursary to Enugu State indigenes in the Nigeria Law School in 2020 during the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

He added that the state government during the heat of COVID-19 in 2020 paid N24,600,000 to Enugu law students to cushion the adverse effects of the pandemic.

“This payment was made at a time most states were struggling to pay workers’ salaries because of economic recession.”

He urged the students to be good ambassadors of the state wherever they find themselves, and “always have our dear state, Enugu, in your prayers for the sustenance of peace, security and good governance entrenched by Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration”.

Reacting on their behalf, leader of the law students, Michael Kenechukwu Onah thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for continued show of humility, benevolence and steadfastness to the wellbeing of Enugu indigenes and residents in spite of the nation’s economic challenges.

Describing the bursary as “a privilege, not a right”, the leader of the law students, reassured the governor of their support, prayers and solidarity.

