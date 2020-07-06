Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has approved an award of scholarship, up to university level, to a 10-year-old female house-help, Nneoma Nnadi, who was maltreated and injured by her guardians, Ifeoma Ozougwu and her husband, Jude.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Aroh, Governor Ugwuanyi directed the state scholarship board to implement the approval with immediate effect.

Aroh said in addition to the earlier directive to the Ministry of Gender Affairs and Social Development to provide and pay in full for the best available medical care for the child, the governor further directed the immediate release of financial support to the family of the child for their upkeep.

Ugwuanyi thanked the state command of the Nigeria Police for their timely and professional intervention and equally directed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Miletus Eze to liaise with the Nigeria Police and ensure the suspects are brought to justice.

Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Peace Nnaji, on the directive of the governor, yesterday, visited the victim at ESUT Teaching Hospital Parklane, Enugu and announced the government’s decision to take adequate care of her well-being, pay all her medical bills and ensure she receives proper medical attention.