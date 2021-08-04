Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has offered scholarships up to university level to the Enugu and Anambra-born young students of Government Technical College (GTC), Nsukka and Enugu, Master Emmanuel Maduabuchi Chukwu and Master Chukwuebuka Udoye, who locally manufactured two aircraft (helicopter and jet fighter) and an MP3 radio set, respectively, in the state.

The governor announced the scholarships when he received the two students at Government House, Enugu, yesterday, to appreciate their talents, skills and sheer dexterity in promoting technology-based innovation in the state.

In addition, the governor gave the inventor of the two aircraft, Master Chukwu, an indigene of Nnewe in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State, the sum of N1 million, and N500,000.00 to the student of GTC, Enugu, Master Udoye, an indigene of Aguata in Anambra State, who produced the MP3 radio set, to enable them advance their inventions.

Expressing his delight, Ugwuanyi disclosed that he was proud of the students and the many feats the educational system has brought to Enugu State since the inception of his administration, saying “all the money being spent in education is a worthy investment.”

He lauded the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze; Executive Chairman of Science, Technical and Vocational Schools Management Board (STVSMB), Dr. Gabriel Ajah; Principal of GTC, Nsukka, Peter Ugwuokpe and other stakeholders in the education system for the achievements being recorded in the sector. Ugwuanyi requested the commissioner to immediately present to the State Executive Council (EXCO) a memo for the approval of the sum of N100 million for the construction of more classroom blocks in Government Technical Colleges (GTCs) in the state.

The governor equally directed the Executive Chairman of STVSMB, Dr. Ajah, to apply for N50million for the construction of more technical workshops in GTCs Nsukka and Enugu, and also request for employment of additional technical teachers, for the EXCO’s approval.

“I am proud of all of you; I am proud of the education system in Enugu State and I am excited. The young student from Anambra State, we give you N500,000.00 and scholarship for manufacturing a radio set in our state,”Ugwuanyi said.

Commissioner for Education, Prof. Eze, applauded Ugwuanyi for the premium placed on education and his gesture to meet the students to encourage and appreciate their talents.

Responding, the two students, Chukwu and Udoye, expressed their deepest joy and gratitude to Governor Ugwuanyi for honouring them, adding that the encouragement and support from the governor, which they never expected, would spur them to fully actualise their dreams.

They asked God to continue to bless the governor.

