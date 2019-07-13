Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Friday visited traders of Amigbo market in Obiagu, Enugu North Local Government Area whose shops were gutted by fire in the early hours of Friday to empathize with them, ascertain the cause and level of damage, and offer state government’s assistance to ameliorate their loss.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who arrived at the market to the amazement of the traders and residents of the suburb, after he was briefed by the chairman of the market traders association, Mr. Emeka Nnajiofor Ogbodo, and the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mrs. Nkechi Eneh, first thanked God that no life was lost during the inferno and consoled the victims.

Consequently, the governor donated the sum of N100,000 to each of the affected 68 traders whose shops were burnt as immediate intervention to cushion the effect of the inferno and promised that his administration will rebuild the shops for them, in keeping with its commitment to the wellbeing of the people of the state.

He therefore directed the Chairman of Enugu North Local Government Area, Hon. Emma Onoh who was present during the visit alongside the member representing Enugu North Constituency in the State Assembly, Hon. Barr. Ibekaku Onoh, to take inventory and come up with the cost implication for the rebuilding of the shops, for necessary action.

Earlier, the chairman of the market, Mr. Ogbodo, who thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi and his entourage for coming to empathize with them, narrated that the inferno started around 12:50 am, shortly before he received a distress call from the Neighborhood Watch group.

He disclosed that the swift intervention of the state fire service saved the day despite the fact that their fire-fighting trucks had challenges accessing the market.

Also speaking, SEMA Executive Secretary, Mrs. Eneh stated that on the spot assessment conducted by the agency revealed that “the fire started about 12: 50am today and men of the Enugu State Fire Service were here on time to contain the fire, as you can see”.

Mrs. Eneh, therefore appealed to residents of the state to be cautious and observe safety measures both at home and in their work places, reassuring them of the state government’s commitment to safety of their lives and property.

Responding, some of the victims who spoke to journalists amid tears of joy, after they collected the money at the Government House, Enugu, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for coming to their rescue after they lost their means of livelihood to the inferno and prayed God to continue to bless and reward him abundantly.