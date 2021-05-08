Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Douye Diri of Bayelsa State have commiserated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye on the death of his pastor-son, Dare.

The three governors, in separate statements expressed shock at the passing of the pastor, even as they prayed for the repose of his soul.

In a statement by Enugu State Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, Ugwuanyi expressed condolences to Pastor Adeboye, the Adeboye dynasty and RCCG worldwide on behalf of the government and people of Enugu State.

The commissioner said Ugwuanyi is extremely proud of Pastor Dare, who, despite his young age and known pedigree, devoted his life to service in God’s vineyard.

“His Excellency prays God to grant Pastor Dare’s soul eternal rest and us all the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” the commissioner said.

Governor Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, said the news of the untimely passing of Pastor Dare came as a great shock and shattering.

He described the incident as “real tragedy” but urged the bereaved family to be strong as no one could question God.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I send my profound condolences to Papa Enoch Adeboye and family as well as the Redeemed Christian Church of God on the passing of Pastor Dare Adeboye.

“We send our love and support to Pastor Adeboye, his family and the entire RCCG family at this difficult time, and join in supplications to God Almighty for succour to the family.

“We also pray that Pastor Dare’s soul rests peacefully in the bosom of our Lord and that He grants fortitude to the loved ones he left behind,” Okowa stated.

Bayelsa Governor, Diri, who expressed shock over the news of the sudden demise of the 42-year-old son of the respected cleric, said the will of God was often difficult for man to comprehend.

The governor said he shared in the grief of the Adeboyes as the RCCG leader is like a father to him and a spiritual counsellor and guardian.

He urged the family to be consoled by the fact that Pastor Dare was a true ambassador of Jesus Christ, whose life reflected what he preached and taught. He also said that there was consolation knowing that he had gone to a better place of rest in the bosom of the Lord where there is no pain or suffering.

Diri prayed God to grant the family the grace and strength to bear the painful loss.