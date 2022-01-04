Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as a good man and one of the shinning lights of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) .

He also described Ugwuanyi as “a humble, gentle and God fearing leader” as well as “a very reliable brother and friend.”

He made the commendations when he led members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, council chairmen and elders of the state, including former governor of Rivers State, Celestine Omehia, to visit Governor Ugwuanyi at his country home in Ohom Orba, Udenu Local Government Area, in the spirit of the New Year festivities.

“This man (Ugwuanyi), you are seeing here, he is very quiet, very humble but he knows what to do at any point in time. Governor Ugwuanyi is not a noisemaker, he does not shout like me; he is very humble, he takes everything gently. He is a God fearing man.”

Conveying the fraternal greetings of the government and people of Rivers State to the people of Enugu State, Governor Wike, who disclosed he was amazed by the array of leaders of Enugu State that came to receive him, said Ugwuanyi deserves his commendations.

“I am not a sycophant and I will not be a sycophant. I am not here to eulogise anybody who is not supposed to be eulogised. But when you see good thing, you say this is good thing. When you see bad thing, you say this is bad thing. I don’t identify with those who do not mean well for their people.

“I called my brother (Ugwuanyi) and I told him I am coming to see him. That one of the governors I must see before we start work for the New Year, starting from tomorrow (today), must be governor of Enugu State.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“I have not danced in any of the states I have gone to but I have to dance here. This man is a good man; a good man in all ramifications”.

Describing Ugwuanyi as one of the shinning lights of PDP, Governor Wike thanked him for his support and the brotherhood both of them shared together, and urged him to remain focused, courageous and strong in supporting the party.

Governor Wike, who was conferred with a chieftaincy title of “Agu n’ eche ibe of Enugu State” by the state Traditional Rulers Council in recognition of his sterling leadership qualities, enjoined the people and leaders of Enugu State to continue to rally round Governor Ugwuanyi in his pursuit of peace and good governance.

Welcoming Wike to his country home, Ugwuanyi, described him as “the Seven Star Governor of Rivers State,” saying he has distinguished himself as a visionary, bold and audacious leader, adding: “You have inspired trust and confidence in our democracy; you have been a defender of the defenseless; and you have continued to glorify God with the instrumentality of your office.”

Ugwuanyi told Wike that “we are proud of your accomplishments as governor of Rivers State, elected on the platform of our great party.”