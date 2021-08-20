Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam, has commended Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his commitment to God and exemplary leadership in spite of the nation’s economic, security and public health challenges.

Pam who addressed pilgrims from Enugu and Benue states departing for Jordan from the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, lauded Ugwuanyi for being the only state chief executive in the South East and South South to sponsor candidates for the ongoing 2021 Easter pilgrimage to Jordan.

The cleric expressed delight that Ugwuanyi sacrificed a lot to sponsor the candidates notwithstanding the daunting challenges occasioned by COVID-19, insecurity and economic meltdown, among others.

He applauded Ugwuanyi for his administration’s immeasurable contributions to the comprehensive upgrade of facilities at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, to international standard by the Federal Government, stressing that the governor’s ingenuity has equally been manifested in the airport project.

Said Pam: “The Federal Government listed Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, as one of the airports that will lift pilgrims to Jordan, very soon people from Lagos and other parts of Nigeria will be coming to Enugu to board planes internationally, courtesy of the Governor Ugwuanyi.”

He enjoined the pilgrims to be discipline, behave according to laid down norms, and avoid anything that would bring disrepute to Enugu and Benue states, and Nigeria at large.