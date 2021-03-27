The Enugu State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji, an engineer, on Friday, said Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has directed his ministry to commence immediate procurement for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Etudo/Awkunanaw Street, Achara Layout, Enugu South Local Government Area, as one of the special intervention projects for urgent attention in the 2021 budget deliverables.

Nnaji stated this shortly after Gov. Ugwuanyi paid an unscheduled visit to the site to ascertain the true state of the road for immediate intervention.

The Works Commissioner, accompanied by the Deputy Leader of the Enugu State House of Assembly and member representing Enugu South (Rural) Constituency, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo, explained that the governor’s visit was one of his inspection tours of projects sites to ensure that the deliverables in the 2021 budget are met.

The commissioner recalled that the governor, a few days ago, was at the Nike T-Junction in Enugu East LGA, to inspect progress of work at the ongoing construction of the flyover bridge project, which was also captured in the 2021 budget to permanently address the perennial gridlock in the area.

He maintained that “Etudo/Awkunanaw axis is part of that provision among other roads in Enugu urban that are slated for immediate rehabilitation and reconstruction”, stressing that “his (Ugwuanyi’s) visit here came with a complete directive to carry on with the immediate procurement for the reconstruction of this area”.