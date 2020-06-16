Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, gave a marching order for the total overhaul of facilities Agbani General Hospital in Nkanu West Local Government Area.

Ugwuanyi gave the order when he paid an unscheduled visit to the hospital to inspect the ongoing work of the new structure as well as the state of the existing facilities.

The governor, in company with the member representing Nkanu East/West federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Nnolim Nnaji, the member representing Nkanu West in the House of Assembly, Iloabuchi Aniagu, the council Chairman, Nwabueze Nnamani, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Ifeanyi Agujiobi, in the hospital, disclosed that his administration will deploy the essential materials and manpower to ensure full operation of the facility in line with its resolve to upgrade health facilities for the wellbeing of the people.

He also inspected the ongoing reconstruction of the Colliery Hospital, Enugu and construction of new structures at the hospital, now designated as an infectious disease isolation and treatment centre.

The government, last week, awarded multiple contracts for construction and rehabilitation of health facilities across the state, including seven new primary health care centres in seven councils, rehabilitation of 34 health facilities across the 17 councils, and upgrade and rehabilitation of General Hospital, Ogrute, Enugu, Ezike and Nsukka district hospitals.