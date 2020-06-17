Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in furtherance of his administration’s intervention on health facilities across the state, yesterday, directed rehabilitation and upgrade of facilities at the School of Basic Midwifery and General Hospital in Awgu.

The governor gave the directive when he visited the School of Basic Midwifery and General Hospita in Awgu on inspection of facilities amid jubilation from residents of the area.

School of Basic Midwifery, according to the Principal, Theresa Agbo, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Ifeanyi Agujiobi, was established in 1951 by the then missionary and was taken over by the Ministry of Health in 1977 during the old Anambra State.

The school, according to the duo, lost its accreditation after 2004 academic session and regained it, 14 years after, in 2018, following sundry interventions by Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration, such as total overhaul of the facilities, provision of a new coaster bus, basic ICT equipment and clinical demonstration materials.

They added that the governor has continually paid for the accommodation fees of the first and second set of students in the school (50 and 81 students respectively).

After inspecting the school and taking brief from the school management and Ministry of Health, Ugwuanyi, who reiterated his administration’s commitment to further reposition the school, directed Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to commence the process for the construction of hostel for the school and rehabilitation of its facilities, including landscaping.

The governor made funds available for clearing of the premises and promised to install solar-powered light in the school.

Ugwuanyi was received by jubilant indigenes of Awgu council, including their notable sons and daughters such as the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives and member representing Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, Toby Okechukwu, House of Assembly Chief Whip, Jane Eneh, member representing Awgu South constituency, Johnson Chukwuobasi, Awgu Council Chairman, Pedro Nwankwo (represented by his deputy, Lotachukwu Ogbonna), Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonna, council Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oke Udeh, and the two members of the State Executive Council, Obi Carl Karma and Ugonna Ibe.