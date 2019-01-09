Okey Sampson, Aba Culture is said to be one of the most important factors of economic growth, contributing immensely to the growth of many countries’ economies around the globe. The Igbere people of Bende Local Government Area of Abia state seem to clearly understand this and are poised to maximise their cultural heritage. A prominent son of the area and former Governor of Abia state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu made harnessing the revenue potential in culture, the thrust of his message during the 2019 Igbere Cultural Festival held at Neya Camp Carnival village, Igbere on January 2.

Kalu whose organisation, the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation (OUKF), organised the carnival, with the theme, “Cultural heritage: Vehicle for sustainable development”, said culture should be seen as alternative source of revenue generation. He mentioned Guatemala, Trinidad and Tobago, Brazil and some others in Europe as countries that have used culture as alternative source of revenue and said the Igbere carnival was aiming to replicate that. “We are trying to do exactly what those people are doing”, he said.

By hosting the carnival, he said that his foundation has heeded the clarion call of President Muhammadu Buhari that Nigerians must find ways to bring foreigners back to the country to enhance investment and widen the revenue base of the nation.

“Igbere cultural carnival is a sort of tourism which could be turned into one of the revenue earners in this country, just as what obtains in South Africa”, the former governor stated, while urging the Federal Government to support the carnival by giving them requisite institutional support to boost tourism and increase the nation’s revenue base. He promised to build a 5-star hotel in the area to boost the Igbere carnival within five years and equally called on well to do sons and daughters of Igbere to do the same to increase the revenue base of the community.