Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has issued an Executive Order prohibiting the activities of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in the state till further notice.

The order followed the protracted crisis between warring factions of IPMAN which had given rise to cult activities, gun battles, banditry and threat to human lives and property.

The order reads in part: “The foregoing has created a general state of insecurity in Enugu State (the “State”), presenting grave danger to lives and property of members of the public in the State”.

The Order also expressed deep concern that “the continuance of activities of IPMAN in the state is likely to endanger peace and public order, stressing that “it is expedient in the interest of public safety, public order, public morality, and for the purpose of protecting the rights, freedoms and lives and property of members of the public in the state and the maintenance of peace, security, and good governance of the State”.

Accordingly, it added: “A committee comprising the Department of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Department of State Services shall be constituted to engage with the parties with a view to maintaining public safety and public order”.

It further directed the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State to take all lawful measures in the above regard for maintaining and securing public safety and public order in the state.”